ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –Temperatures are on the rise this week, with highs topping off in the low to mid 90s, and lows barely dipping below the high 60s. You might be wondering how you can save energy and money between cooling options, but the reality is they both best together to keep us cool.

Electric company experts spoke with us on the best ways to keep cool when the heat is on the rise. They suggest relying on central air conditioning to keep cool air in the house. If central AC is not readily available or not permitted, they also suggest using fans to blow air through a consistent path throughout the house. Keeping windows open at night through the morning when it’s cool, and then turning on the AC before it gets too warm in the day can also help with conserving energy while staying cool.

In terms of which is best for saving money, the answer depends on the size of the room and preference. However, both can be good, money saving options when it comes to beating the heat.