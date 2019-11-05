Accident at Horseheads Speedway causes gas leak

Breaking News
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Tuesday morning a reported hit and run occurred at the Speedway Gas Station on Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads.

A white box truck allegedly ran into a structure at the Speedway, causing a gas leak.

18 News reached out to the Horseheads Police Department and have not heard anything back at this time. The driver who caused the collision was parked across the street while the scene was being investigated.

It is still unclear if any charges will be filed. This story is developing and 18 News will update as new information is made available.

