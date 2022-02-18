Accident at the corner of W Water St and Hoffman

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A car crashed into a utility pole on the corner of W Water St. and Hoffman, where Water Street becomes a one-way.

Scanner reports came into the 18 Newsroom at 4:30 p.m. According to our reporter on the scene, it appears that there was only one person in the Chevy SUV. They were seen walking around the scene after the crash.

Elmira Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. Airbags deployed during the accident, a tow truck was seen getting ready to take the car away.

Elmira police have said that there were no injuries or arrests. 18 News will continue to follow this story to report any updates.