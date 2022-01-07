Accident, car fire causes delays on I-86 amid Elmira’s first snow of 2022

(WETM) – A motor vehicle accident involving a snowplow caused delays on I-86 early Friday morning as the Elmira region saw its first significant snowfall of 2022.

Traffic moved at a crawl near exit 46 around 7:30 a.m. after a car caught fire on the highway. The vehicle is believed to have collided with a snowplow as crews worked to clear the roads for morning commuters.

It’s not known at this time if any injuries were suffered as a result of the crash. 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

