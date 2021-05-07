Accident on I-86 ramp across from Horseheads Walmart

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An accident has closed the I-86E ramp near Walmart in Horseheads on Friday afternoon.

One vehicle has rolled over and another has serious damage to the driver’s side. The ramp is currently blocked off to traffic. Traffic is going through the main intersection as normal.

Horseheads Police, New York State Police, Horseheads Fire Department, and NYSDOT are at the scene. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.