Accident slows traffic on Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a two-car accident that slowed traffic in downtown Elmira Friday morning.

Reports of the accident on Clemens Center Parkway near Water Street first came into 18 News around 9:30 a.m.

One vehicle was resting perpendicular to the flow of traffic in the northbound lanes, and another suffered significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

Around 9:50 a.m. crews began clearing the scene.

This is a developing story. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.