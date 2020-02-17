Acela train leaves Alstom for high-speed testing in Colorado

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Acela train is officially en route to Colorado to begin its high-speed testing.

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer has strongly supported opportunities for growth at Alstom’s Hornell facility, which has, for more than 150 years, been manufacturing and servicing high-quality trains in Hornell.

Video Credit: Hornell Evening Tribune/PEISHTV

He visited Alstom in Hornell on several occasions, most recently in September 2015, to announce and celebrate with local leaders the Amtrak Board of Directors’ entrance into negotiations with Alstom to provide a replacement for Amtrak’s current Acela trains.

Through the RRIF program, the USDOT authorizes and provides direct loans and loan guarantees to finance the development of railroad infrastructure, including rolling stock and equipment. Amtrak, with Schumer’s full support, secured such a loan in order to help pay for the Next Generation High-Speed trains.