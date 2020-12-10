Acorn Markets to become Kwik Fill/Red Apple stores

WARREN, Pa. (WETM) – Acorn Markets, based in Wellsboro, will be converted to Kwik Fill/Red Apple stores after being acquired by United Refining Company.

The 16 locations located in north central Pennsylvania and south central New York will convert immediately.

Kwik Fill will also be retaining all the retail store employees and be adding new positions in

the future.

Jon Mechling, Assistant Vice President for Kwik Fill, said, “We are very excited to begin

serving all the current customers and reaching new ones in north central Pennsylvani

and New York. We intend to improve and expand the existing products and services that

Acorn customers enjoyed by supplementing them with our own popular prepared foods,

tradition of customer service, and American-made fuels. In addition, existing customers

can take advantage of lower fuel prices with our Kwik Fill loyalty card program and ϐleet

fueling services”.

“Preserving jobs and creating new opportunities in the communities we serve

is important to us” added John Cecco, Executive Vice President Operations, “our Kwik Fill/

Red Apple brand is well known throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio, and this

acquisition complements our existing store footprint.”

United Refining Company has a network of 400 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.