BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.

The police department announced that on September 19, the Bath Mayor and Trustees approved Taft as the Chief of Police for the Village. The announcement said that Taft served as the acting chief from February-June 2021, and then as provisional chief until this appointment.

Taft started his law enforcement career in the Village of Addison Police Department in 2001. He later worked for City of Corning Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been with the Village of Bath Police Department for almost 17 years. He was Sergeant for 6.5 years and a Criminal Investigator for four years.

There will be a formal ceremony for his permanent appointment on November 1, the announcement said. At the ceremony, Taft will turn over his Criminal Investigator badge and promote an officer from within the department to fill the role of Investigator.