Actors needed for annual Woodlawn Ghost Walk

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Little Theatre, in collaboration with the Chemung Historical Society and Woodlawn Cemetary, will be holding the annual Ghost Walk, and ghosts are needed.

The ghostly actors will be needed to wander the cemetery and interact with groups, but not scare them!

Four actors will be given a historical character to portray and will be required to memorize and perform a monologue at the gravesite of their character. The monologues will be recited to eight groups each night.

Multiple other actors are needed to wander the cemetery, these actors will have no monologues to say, but may improvise their interactions with the groups.

All actors must be available Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m..

Those interested in auditioning should contact Gail Meyer Lewis at gailellenlewis@gmail.com to set up an audition.