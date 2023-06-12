Main St. was blocked off to traffic in Addison on June 12, 2023 as crews prepare to tear down an “unsafe” empty storefront.

Correction: A previous version of this article listed the incorrect person as the mayor of Addison. The information has been updated.

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic is being diverted around the block in the center of Addison as crews prepare to tear down an empty building.

The Addison Mayor’s office confirmed that 39 Main St. has been deemed unsafe by engineers from New York State. As a result, the building will be torn down.

Main St. was blocked off on June 12, 2023 as several buildings were seen with condemned signs on the east side of the street.

Traffic is being directed around the block, behind the buildings via Wombaugh St., Colwell St., and Valerio Pkwy.

According to Google Maps, the building used to be the location of Oopsie Daisy Floral and Gift Shoppe, which later moved to the storefront at the end of the row of buidings before closing. Since at least 2013, the building appears to have been empty.