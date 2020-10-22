Addison Central School District moving to remote learning

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Addison Central School District is moving to remote learning after part of the district was placed in a “yellow zone” by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo designated a portion of Steuben County, which includes part of the Addison Central School District, a “yellow zone” due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

We have consulted with the Steuben County Public Health Department and, unfortunately, together we determined that at this time we cannot meet the 20 percent weekly testing of students and staff that would be required in order for us to continue with our hybrid model of learning.

As a result, the Addison Central School District will transition to full-time virtual learning for all students (PreK-12) beginning on Tuesday, October 27.

We remind district families that this Friday is a half-day for K-12 students and Valley Early Childhood School does not have school that day.

Currently, we are planning for this transition to last for two weeks. However, if our ability to conduct testing changes or the positive rate declines for our area, we may be able to open sooner.

We will share any updates with our school community as they become available.

Addison Central School District