Addison Community remember James ‘Jimmy’ Meyers

Addison, N.Y. (WETM) – The Addison, New York community came together on Sunday, October 18th to remember the life of James ‘Jimmy’ Meyers.

Meyers was a lifelong Addison resident who passed away on June 12th, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Jim was born in Cameron, N.Y. on April 14th, 1944.

On Sunday, dozens of community members continued to remember the life and legacy of Meyers with a plaque dedication to him located at ‘The Old Village Hall Memorial Park’.

The plaque read: “Jimmy put his heart and soul into making our community a better, safer, more inviting environment. His pride in the maintenance of the Addison Central School grounds and his service to the place he loved is still vivid.”