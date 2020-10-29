Addison CSD returning to hybrid learning

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Addison Central School District will return to hybrid learning on Monday, Nov. 2, according to the district’s website.

The district temporarily moved to remote learning after a portion of Steuben County was placed in the “yellow zone” by Governor Cuomo last week.

We have worked with the state and local health departments and now have the ability to provide required COVID-19 testing to 20 percent of our staff and students at Tuscarora Elementary and the bus garage, which are the only sites in our district that are located within Governor Cuomo’s Yellow Zone designation.

As a result, the Addison Central School District will return to our hybrid learning schedule on Monday, November 2. Twenty percent of the student and staff population at Tuscarora and the bus garage will be randomly selected for testing each week that we remain designated within the Yellow Zone. Tests will be performed by trained Addison school personnel. These tests are free and are non-invasive, as only the lower nasal cavity is swabbed. Results will be available within a 15 minutes. Testing will not be conducted at the Middle/High School or Valley, as those buildings are located in the Green Zone and testing is not required.

Students who are selected for testing must have a completed permission slip on file in order to be tested. Permission slips, along with a letter to families, are being mailed home.

We understand that families may have questions about the Yellow Zone designation and the testing procedure we will be using. We will hold a virtual town hall via Zoom on Friday, October 30 at 5 p.m. to answer these questions. You will be able to access that meeting through a link that will be available on the district website at www.addisoncsd.org.

Thank you to our staff and district families for your continued flexibility and cooperation as we continue to strive to provide in-person learning opportunities for students and a safe learning environment for our entire school community.