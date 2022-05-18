ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison High School hosted almost 40 employers for their career day on Wednesday afternoon, giving high schoolers a glimpse into their possible future careers.

As one of the employers, 18 News had the opportunity to speak to Addison students, about our jobs in news and weather. We spoke with sophomore, Nicholas Adkins, for quite some time after he expressed interest in a career in media.

“I watch the news every day…I’d love to be someone who interviews…that would be really cool,” said Adkins, who said he has already kickstarted his interest by getting involved in student television.

After speaking with 18 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist, Shelby Clark, some, students might even be taking after her.

“I’ve been fascinated by the weather ever since I was a little kid…I was glad to meet Shelby…I found it really interesting to talk to her, just seeing somebody that is doing something that I want to do, to say, ‘How did you get here,'” said sophomore Sierra Cevette.

Aside from news and weather, various law enforcement agencies, the department of transportation, and internet services were just a few of the employers in attendance. Construction companies brought their excavators for students to try out, and police brought their commonly used gear to let students wear and look at.

“We thought let’s bring in some trade… some things that you may not talk about while you’re in high school and that you may not even know exists, like a civil service job,” said Addison High School Principal, Allison Stephens.

The emphasis of this career day was on occupations that do not require a college degree. Jobs that students could get right after they graduated high school. The organizer of the event, Debbie Flint, says it’s important to make sure students know all their options.

“It’s just about information, informing our students that there is so much more out there besides just college. College is wonderful but it’s not for everybody,” said Flint, who is the Career Development Council Representative for the Addison/Jasper-Troupsburg schools.

Meanwhile, one student was on a mission for one thing and one thing only.

“What stations have the best candy,” said Cade Sands, holding up a drawstring full of the free treats employers offered up at the career day.