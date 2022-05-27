BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman currently in jail has been charged with damaging property in the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested after Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate breaking a window in the County Jail. According to the arrest report, Decker, who is currently incarcerated on theft-related charges, allegedly broke the window intentionally.

Decker was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (A class-E felony). She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the jail.

Decker was previously arrested in November 2021 for allegedly stealing credit card information and making several purchases. According to the Sheriff’s Office she was also admitted to the jail earlier this month for Grand Larceny, Falsifying Business Record, and Petit Larceny.