DELMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — An Addison man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Tioga County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a witness saw Alan Freeman, 74, riding his motorcycle west on Route 6 just after 2 p.m. on July 16. The witness told police that Freeman attempted to secure his hat, and this caused him to cross into the eastbound lane.

Freeman then struck a guardrail on his left side. He continued to scrape along the side of the guardrail before being thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcycle continued to travel for a short distance before falling on its side.

UPMC paramedics took Freeman to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead after arriving.

The Wellsboro Fire Department, Tioga County Fire Police, UPMC paramedics, PennDOT, and Crosskeys Towing assisted at the scene of this crash.