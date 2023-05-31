ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison Central Schools will be holding another budget vote after the proposed 2023-24 budget failed earlier this month.

Addison was the only budget of 21 proposed school budgets across Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties to not pass during the vote on May 16, 2023.

According to Superintendent Joe DioGuardi, the revote will take place on June 20, 2023 from noon to 8:00 p.m. The new proposed budget is $35,603,118, with a 0% tax rate change.

The new budget is $110,000 less than the proposed budget that voters turned down. The original proposition was $35,713,280, also with a 0% tax rate change.