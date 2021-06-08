Addison structure fire under investigation

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire that prompted a large response in Addison is currently under investigation.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon near a home on Hardscrabble Road near Greengrass Road.

Officials say the garage fire was put out with the assistance of the homeowners. Fire crews used a nearby pool to help with controlling the fire, which was put out after about 15 minutes. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.