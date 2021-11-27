Addison Volunteer Fire Department to hold Holiday Lights Parade; participants wanted

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Addison Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming everyone to participate in the Holiday Lights Parade.

The parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11 with a start time of 6 p.m., those participating in the parade will line up at the American Legion on Maple Street at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will end at Tuscarora Elementary School where vendors will be giving out free hot cocoa and cookies to end the night.

Judging for the best float will be done with first place being $50, second place $25, and third place $15.

Anyone interested in taking part in the parade or donating hot cocoa or cookies can contact Lori Fulk @607-769-2579 or at Lwoodlpn89@gmail.com

