HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) –The City of Hornell has added two more roads to its list of closings for the week.

Rose Avenue and Orchard Street will be closed on Wednesday, May 24 for paving, weather permitting. Both roads will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 a.m. The roads will reopen later in the day after paving has been completed and the asphalt has cooled down.

Residents living on Rose Avenue and Orchard Street will need to move all vehicles out of the street by 7 a.m. Any vehicles residents may need throughout the day should be moved out of their driveways as well. Residents will not have access to these streets or their driveways until after the roads have reopened later in the day.

The City of Hornell previously announced that Crosby Street will be closed for milling and paving for three days starting on Wednesday. Crosby Street residents will need to be off the road and out of their driveways by 7 a.m. on roadwork days as well.