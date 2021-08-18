Adoption fees for adult cats and dogs are waived at Chemung Humane Society and SPCA

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA is waiving their adoption fees for adult cats and dogs until this Saturday, August 21st, as an incentive for people to adopt.

“People mostly look for puppies or kittens when they come in and see them. so hopefully by waiving the adoption fee will make it more attractive to people to take home one of the older dogs or cats,” said Matt Guagliardo, Chemung SPCA Community Educator, and Volunteer Coordinator.

The shelter typically tries to get older adult dogs out in two to three weeks.

“Some of the reasons why we want to get the adult dogs out, in particular, is a stressful environment for anyone,” said Guagliardo. “It’s not beneficial to their mental health which then leads to some medical health issues too.”

Sometimes there is a stigma around adopting older dogs or cats but there are many advantages.

“You know what their personality is going to be, they’ve already developed it to where they are now, so you know what you what you’re getting as soon as you take it home…No matter what age every dog and every cat can be trained.”

The adoption fees can cost up to $200 which pay for their care at the shelter as well as medical needs for the animals.