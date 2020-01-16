After 30 years ‘PA Apple and Cheese’ Festival comes to an end

CANTON, PA (FNN) – According to our media partner First News Now, Rekindle the Spirit, INC., are announcing that they have decided to cancel the PA Apple and Cheese Festival for 2020.

In a quote from Rekindle Spirit INC. President Lucy Chamberlain, she said, “We would rather take a break after 30 wonderful years than try to scramble with just a few members trying to do so much and not have the organized success of the past.”

Chamberlain says that the decision was not an easy one and after several meetings over past months, not enough people stepped forward to help out.

Rekindle the Spirit did say that they are currently planning their ‘Wine and Cheese Festival’ for June 27th, 2020.

