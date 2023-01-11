ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Flights were disrupted nationwide early Wednesday during a system outage to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM).

The outage lead to widespread travel disruptions as the FAA called for a ground stop for all domestic plane departures until 9:00 AM Eastern. The Notice to Air Missions system gives information to pilots about hazards such as closed runways, equipment failure or outages, along with other risks that could interfere with the flight.

As of 8:50 AM Eastern, the FAA gave an update stating that “operations were gradually resuming and the ground stop had been lifted”.

Passengers flying into the Elmira-Corning regional airport were impacted, but many made it to their destination despite the ground stop.