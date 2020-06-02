AJs Hair and Makeup Owner Talks Phase 2 Reopening Process

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – AJs Hair and Makeup have slowly begun the re-opening process as New York State has allowed Phase 2 businesses such as barbershops and salons, retail stores, vehicle sales, leases and rentals and real estate to open their doors.

Now according to New York State guidelines, “each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers”.

Owner of Ajs Hair and Makeup, AJ Fratarcangelo did just that and says, ” Safety is obviously the main concern and making sure everything is sanitized. We had someone come in this weekend and really go through the entire salon and every surface. When the stylists come in we all take our temperature, and we are being tested every 2 weeks as well as keeping a log of every individual coming into the door, where we will find out if they’ve had symptoms or have been around anyone showing symptoms.”

Fratarcangelo also says that they will be taking individuals temperature and giving them hand sanitizer to make sure their hands are disinfected and that he and his staff are washing our hands constantly and using hand sanitizer while also wiping down surfaces after each customer is here and get prepared for the next individual”

AJ did say that both he and his staff are excited to be back to work, he said “It’s been a long 2.5 months and it’s time to get back into the groove, we missed all of our clients and being in the Gaffer District”. He also says that it feels great to have his tools back into his hand and that it’s great to his work family back together.

Got to go live this morning with AJ Fratarcangelo owner of @AJsHairMakeup in Corning to talk about safety protocols his business has added for the Phase 2 reopening as well as get a haircut myself. Thank you AJ and Connie for getting up extra early to speak with me pic.twitter.com/upDpclnsg8 — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) June 2, 2020

Now for those who are looking to get haircuts, AJ says that right now that this week has filled up pretty quickly but there are some available appointments this week heading into next. To make a reservation call (607) 936-8541 .