Alfa Romeo cars to be featured at Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Alfa Romeo cars and their drivers will be the featured guests at the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival in September after the event was cancelled in 2020.

The festival will take place September 9 and 10, 2021.

Chair of the festival, Marianne Marts, urged Alfa Romeo drivers to “fill the festival” and said, “While we and our participants were seriously disappointed by the Coronavirus cancellations last year, we plan to roar back this year with our full slate of road rallies and events, with Alfa Romeo leading the pack!”

Sponsored by the Chemung Canal Trust Company, the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival celebrates American road racing after World War Two. Alfa Romeo racers were part of the action during the “street years” of 1948-1952.