ALMOND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Class of 2020 at Alfred-Almond Junior-Senior High School was honored in a special way on Saturday.

The Alfred Station Fire Company teamed up with the school to put together the 2020 senior send-off parade. The parade was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Cars alongside the firetrucks drove through the streets to honor the graduates with honking and signs filling the neighborhood for the students and families.