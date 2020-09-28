Alfred-Almond School District closes for sanitizing after positive case of Covid-19

ALMOND, N.Y. (WETM) – Alfred-Almond School District announced late Sunday on their Facebook page the school would be closed Monday, September 28 after someone in the district tests positive for Covid-19.

Superintendent Tracie Bliven says in the post the school is working with the Allegany County Department of Health for contact tracing purposes. Based on protocol, the school was shut down on Monday for sanitizing.

The post goes also gives instruction for faculty, staff, and students. Faculty and staff were instructed not to report to work and students were to check into their Google Classroom and work remotely.

All sports practices are canceled for Monday as well.