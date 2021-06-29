Alive After 5, Elmira Street Painting Festival returning this summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira summer events are returning next month, according to a post on Elmira Downtown Development’s Instagram.

Alive After 5, a summer block party hosted outside local bars and restaurants with live bands, will return on July 16 from 5-9 p.m. in Wisner Park with Roundin’ Third. The event will also kick off the 14th annual Street Painting Festival.

The goal of the family-friendly concert series is to attract hundreds of people to downtown Elmira.

Alive After 5 was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the street painting festival was scaled back with artists painting the sidewalks outside of their homes.