Alive After 5 releases 2020 concert series schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development has released its fifth annual Alive After Five concert series schedule for 2020.

We are announcing EDD’s Alive After Five Concert Series 2020 today! However, because we hold the health of our patrons, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, staff, and artists in the highest regard, we will monitor the situation as we get closer to opening day! We thought everyone could use a little good news. Again, this could change – and we will do everything in our power to keep our community informed. Bands to follow! Elmira Downtown Development

May 15 – Patrick’s

May 29 – Branch Office

June 12 – Roundin’ Third/Brady’s

June 26 – Rye Bar

July 27 – Turtle Leaf

July 31 – Bernie Murray’s

August 14 – Hill Top Inn at Wisner Park

August 28 – 1157 North/Mimi’s Lounge at Eldridge Park

Sept. 11 – Teall’s Tavern

Sept. 25 – Elmira Downtown Development, location TBD

The free, family-friendly summer concert series will run from 5:05 p.m. to 9 p.m. at each location.