ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development, Inc has announced the Alive After Five Concert Series schedule for this summer.

EDD will host free family-friendly concerts all summer long. Shows will start at 5:05 p.m. in and around the City of Elmira. The events will start on May 20 at Los Panchos and Roundin Third.

The current list of venues is:

May 20 – Los Panchos, Roundin Third

June 10 – Patrick’s

June 24 – Rye Bar and Restaurant

July 15 – Turtle Leaf Cafe

July 29 – 1157 North, Clemens Square

August 12 – Downtown Grind

August 26 – Bernie Murray’s

September 9 – Hill Top Inn, Wisner Park

September 23 – EDD, Elmira College

October 14 – Ill Eagle Taphouse

Follow the Elmira Downtown Development, Inc Facebook page as they plan to announce bands at each venue throughout the month of April.