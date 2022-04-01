ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development, Inc has announced the Alive After Five Concert Series schedule for this summer.
EDD will host free family-friendly concerts all summer long. Shows will start at 5:05 p.m. in and around the City of Elmira. The events will start on May 20 at Los Panchos and Roundin Third.
The current list of venues is:
- May 20 – Los Panchos, Roundin Third
- June 10 – Patrick’s
- June 24 – Rye Bar and Restaurant
- July 15 – Turtle Leaf Cafe
- July 29 – 1157 North, Clemens Square
- August 12 – Downtown Grind
- August 26 – Bernie Murray’s
- September 9 – Hill Top Inn, Wisner Park
- September 23 – EDD, Elmira College
- October 14 – Ill Eagle Taphouse
Follow the Elmira Downtown Development, Inc Facebook page as they plan to announce bands at each venue throughout the month of April.