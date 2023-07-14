ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The scene in downtown Elmira will be electric Friday as people take to the streets for another Alive After Five.

Elmira Downtown Development’s popular weekly series returns on July 14 at Roundin’ Third on W. Water St. EDD said the event will also feature local bands Bad Bear and Fright.

Alive After Five will run from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. This is the first in a streak of consecutive Alive After Five events after two earlier this summer.

The full lineup of Alive After Five events in Elmira is available here.