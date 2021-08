STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – All roads in Steuben County that were closed due to the recent historic flooding are now open.

However, county officials warn that some state and local roads may remain closed.

This includes County Route 31 in Jasper and County Route 129 in Woodhull.

County DPW Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti said crews and trucks are now in Woodhull to help remove debris residents have piled in their yards. The crews will return on Tuesday, August 31 to continue the cleanup work.