All Wegmans pharmacies now offering flu shot

NEW YORK (WETM) – All Wegmans pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots for the upcoming flu season.

“While we are all still seeing the effects of COVID-19 in our communities, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your annual flu vaccine,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we have extra sanitation practices in place to make this process safe and easy for our customers.”

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older. No prescription is needed, and in most cases the shot is covered by insurance.