All-You-Can-Eat “fly in” breakfast at Wellsboro Johnston Airport on Memorial Day

Photo by John Eaton Want your eggs scrambled or over easy? Shown are Noah and his dad Doug Smith. They cracked eggs during the 2019 Canyon Pilots Association breakfast and plan to crack eggs again this year.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Canyon Pilots Association Memorial Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-In Breakfast returns Sunday, May 30 at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport.

In 2020, both the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend fly-in breakfasts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport is located at 112 Runway Road in Wellsboro, and the event is open to the public. This year’s event will be held rain or shine and parking is free.

Weather permitting, pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast.

“People who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and, as soon as they finish eating, to join family members and friends outdoors to watch airplanes land and takeoff while they chat,” said Freeman. “We are asking people to social distance while eating breakfast and to wear masks and social distance outdoors.”

On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee and orange juice. Requested is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.



During the breakfast, visitors can try out the airport’s Redbird TD-2 flight simulator for free in the terminal. Software for all public airports in the United States, including the Wellsboro airport is installed on the simulator. It can be configured as a simple single engine airplane up to a complex, high performance aircraft.

Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast and have a display of ultralight aircraft outdoors.

The Mountain Modelaires will display radio controlled airplanes and helicopters and will be giving away free foam gliders to youngsters eight to twelve to assemble at home as long as supplies last.

For more information about the May 30 breakfast or flight instruction scholarships for youth, 16 and older, email Tom Freeman at av8slow@gmail.com.