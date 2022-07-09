ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man who was arrested recently after a series of burglaries back in June has been arrested again on more burglary charges.

Police say, Michael J. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday after investigations into a recent string of burglaries in the city determined him as the suspect.

Police say he is responsible for burglarizing Hickey’s Music Store on July 6, and Diane’s Downtown Automotive on July 7.

Thomas is being charged with two additional counts of burglary in the third degree, both class D felonies.

This comes after Thomas was arrested on July 7 for a string of burglaries that took place between June 20, and June 29 in Ithaca, according to police he was released that day.

Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his recognizance as the crimes were not bail eligible, according to police.