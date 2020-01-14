Allegiant announces new non-stop flights from Elmira-Corning to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WETM) – Allegiant has announced aa new non-stop flight from Elmira-Corning Regional Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The flights will operate twice a week starting on June 6, 2020.

One-way fares for as low as $55 are being offered for flights purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 29, 2020.

“We’re excited to add a new route to our lineup in Elmira,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know that area travelers will enjoy our friendly, convenient, ultra-low-cost flights.”

The announcement comes just over a week after United Airlines discontinued service from the airport.

With the addition of Myrtle Beach, Elmira-Corning now operates Allegiant flights to Sanford, Punta Gorda, and Tampa Bay.

“The Southern Tier has a long history with vacationers and retired folks in Myrtle Beach. This new service also presents a wonderful opportunity for our South Carolina friends to visit New York and the fabulous Finger Lakes in the summer,” stated Christopher Moss, Chemung County executive.

Allegiant has also added flights from Providence and Knoxville to Myrtle Beach.

“The introduction of nonstop air service from Providence, Rhode Island, Knoxville, Tennessee and Elmira, New York to the Myrtle Beach International Airport is fantastic news,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Allegiant is a great partner and we appreciate their continued commitment to the airport and the entire Grand Strand.”

For more information, visit Allegiant’s website.