Alstom sending new cars for testing in Philadelphia

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – An Acela trainset began its journey from Alstom’s Hornell facility to Philadelphia on Tuesday for new high-speed testing.

According to Alstom, “the trainset will travel on the Northeast Corridor for high-speed testing at Amtrak’s Penn Coach Yard.”

Earlier this year train cars were transported from Hornell to Colorado for similar testing.

“The FRA approving Amtrak’s request to move its Next Generation High-Speed Train to its Colorado test track is a critical step in getting these state-of-the-art trains on the tracks and in improving reliability, service, safety and capacity for all those who travel the critical Northeast Corridor,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “I appreciate the FRA quickly heeding my request and fast-tracking this crucial permit to get the Next Generation High-Speed train inspected and have its safety ensured. These new trains, once fully-produced, will be a true win-win that will improve rail service and further establish Alstom as a premier transit.”

The Alstom site in Hornell is one of 15 throughout the country responsible for manufacturing one-fourth of all metro cars in the United States. One of their projects is to revitalize old train cars and turn them into state of the art pieces of machinery.