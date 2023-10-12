HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rochester Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is planning to present a full-day conference and retreat for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia in the beginning of November.

The Susan Cotton Memorial Caregivers Conference will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Horseheads Elk Lodge. The event will feature continental breakfast, a health fair, guest speakers, caregiving resources, a range of educational topics, prizes and lunch.

The conference is meant to address the needs of people who serve as caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. The event is made possible through a donation from Douglas Cotton who lost his wife, Susan, to Alzheimer’s, and a grant from the Horseheads Elks Lodge #2297.

The following guest speakers will be featured at the conference:

Carol Podgorski, PhD, MPH, Professor and Associate Chair of Faculty Affairs, Department of Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center

Donald Mustico, Elder Law Attorney, Mustico Law Firm

Sheila Brewer-Montero, Fraud/Scam Prevention Coordinator, Lifespan

Wendy Fambro, Wellness Coordinator, Lifespan

Renee Jankowski, Registered Dietitian, Chemung County Aging and Long-Term Care

Lynne Allen, Senior Benefit Consultant, (Retired), RFL Chapter Volunteer

Meg Boyce, Vice President of Programs and Services, Research Champion, Hudson Valley Chapter, Alzheimer’s Association

Rev. Dr. Cynthia Huling-Hummel, National Early-Stage Advisory Group, Alzheimer’s Association

The speakers will cover multiple topics including family engagement with caregiving, legal and financial planning, healthy living for brain and body, avoiding scams and fraud, news on the latest research and a question and answer session with local professionals.

Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited for the event. Residents in the Southern Tier can register online at this link or call 800-272-3900.