ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Alzheimer’s Association is set up to hold its Walk to end Alzheimer’s event at the Watkins Glen International.

This event is being held to raise awareness about the disease and fundraise for more research to someday help find a cure.

“This is our biggest platform for fundraising and awareness…we have 600 walks thorough out the country and this is the only one at a raceway,” Melissa Gertner from the Alzheimer’s Association said.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th starting at 4 p.m. more information can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association website.