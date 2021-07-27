Amazing Kreskin to perform live in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – For more than 65 years the Amazing Kreskin has been telling people things about themselves that only “they” could possibly know, and on Saturday, Aug. 7, he will be doing just that in Wellsboro.

The show is to take place in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Kreskin is an American mentalist who became popular on television in the 1970s and has remained popular ever since.

He’s make 88 guest appearances on various different programs such as the Johnny Carson TV show, the David Letterman show, and most recently, the Jimmy Fallon show.

Now 86, he still resides in New Jersey and continues to perform, astounding audiences with his ability to read their minds.

“I read people’s thoughts – what they are thinking about. I don’t tell people what’s in their future,” he said.

At every show for more than six decades, Kreskin’s signature “mentalist effect” has been to allow audience members to hide his check for the amount he is being paid to perform that night. The check is hidden in the theatre while he’s not in the building. If he can’t find it, he works for free. He will do that at the end of his show in Wellsboro.

The last time he worked for free was Friday, May 29, 2015 at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook Connecticut. “That was the 10th time it had happened in over 65 years of touring,” Kreskin said.

Tickets are $25. For tickets or information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com or purchase tickets at the door.