American Idol finalist coming to the Twin Tiers

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – An exciting event is coming nearby–Colton Dixon, an American Idol finalist, will hold a concert in Big Flats on Wednesday, November 10.

The concert starts at 7 PM and will be held at Higher Hope Church. Other musicians that will accompany Colton include contemporary Christian musicians Hannah Kerr and Jordan Saint Cyr. This concert will be the first major music event the church has had in several months.

“We did a virtual event with Hannah Kerr back in December of last year because there really was no face to face,” concert coordinator Dan Sullivan said. “So now that this has opened up, we’ve got the ability to come out and again just allow this live music opportunity for everybody to come out and support the artists too.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. The concert will follow all CDC health guidelines