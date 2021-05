PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Forest View-Gang Mills Fire Department on Wednesday, June 30.

The event will be held in the fire department’s meeting room from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

Those who attend will be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, terms and conditions apply.