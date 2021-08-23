American Red Cross to distribute supplies to those impacted by Woodhull flooding

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross will be distributing a number of supplies this week to those impacted by recent flooding in the Town of Woodhull. Items will be available to those with proper identification indicating an address within the affected area.

Distribution will take place at Woodhull town hall, 1585 Academy Street on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Items available to residents include clean-up kits, gloves, bleach, paper towels, and bottled water.

Volunteers will also be on hand to provide referral services to anyone in need, including health, disaster and mental health support services.

Those in need may also call 1-800-RED CROSS and 2-1-1 to learn more about resources and services available to them as part of the recovery process.