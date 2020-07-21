Amo Houghton’s son, Amory, discusses father’s relationship with late Congressman Lewis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Amory Houghton III, son of late local politician Amory “Amo” Houghton Jr. sat down with 18 News with an exclusive interview to discuss his father’s relationship with Congressman Lewis.

Congressman John Lewis passed away on June 17th at the age of 80. He was a pivotal member of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Amo Houghton, despite being on the opposite side of the aisle, was close with Congressman Lewis, with Lewis being the only politician invited to Houghton’s 85th birthday celebration.

Amo Houghton passed away earlier this year at the age of 93.