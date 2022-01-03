An armed person at Tompkins County Mental Health barricaded themselves in a bathroom and began to make threats

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police, Specialized Response Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team were all dispatched to an incident at Tompkins County Mental Health where a person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves in a bathroom.

Officers received reports of a “person acting out of control” around 10:06 a.m., according to the Ithaca Police Department. When they arrived on the scene police determined that that the person in a mental health crisis had barricaded themselves in the ground floor lobby area bathroom and was making threats.

This person was armed with an edged weapon. The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiation Team were both activated after initial attempts by Ithaca Police Officers for this person to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful.

After almost two hours of attempts by crisis negotiators to get this person to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful, less lethal options were deployed.

This person did emerge from the bathroom just before noon and became physical with police officers and deputies who were trying to take this person into custody.

Additional less lethal options were deployed, and the person was taken into custody. They were transported by Bangs Ambulance to an area hospital for a mental health examination.

This incident is under investigation and criminal charges are pending at this time.