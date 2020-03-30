An Employee at Elmira Height’s “Swift Glass” tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a photo of a company memo from Swift Glass and confirmation from Chemung County’s Public Health Director, Peter Buzzetti, an employee at Swift Glass has tested positive for COVID-19. 18 News also reaching out to Swift Glass who said they had “no comment at this time”.

In the memo sent to 18 News, it says quote, “First, thank you for your help as we navigate through COVID-19. As you know, we had one employee in the front office test positive. As a result, those who had contact with that person are on the 7th day of 14 days of shelter in place. (In their homes.) To Date, no one who was in close contact with the employee who tested positive has symptoms. The employee who is positive remains home. This employee contracted the illness through meeting with another individual who tested positive after their meeting. That person was from Tompkins County.”

Buzzetti went on to say that Swift Glass has gone above and beyond working with the County Health Department to keep employees safe, including sanitizing every 2 hours.

Peter Buzzetti says that Chemung County nurses were the ones leading the investigation of the positive case and all of the proper individuals have been placed in quarantine.

Buzzetti says, “The more testing that gets done the more positive cases there are going to be”. Buzzetti tells 18 News that “if you can stay home, please do so, if you do decide to go out make sure you are practicing social distancing by standing 6 feet apart.”

Buzzetti went on to tell 18 News that the best way to help out at this point is to stay at home and ride this thing out.