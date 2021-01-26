An update on icy road conditions across the Twin Tiers

Those driving on the roads today are facing snow, ice, and a mess of dangerous conditions. Officials say, they are prepared. Road temperatures were already below freezing at the onset of the storm this morning and allowed for snow and ice to stick quickly to roadways, especially on the side streets and untreated surfaces. The New York Department of Transportation spoke to 18 News earlier today on how they prepared for the tricky travel.

“Typically what we do when we know a weather event like this is coming we will go out and pretreat the roads before the storm, we will lay down some brine, we will lay down some salt, so that when the temperatures cool down and that precipitation comes, we are not forming an ice pack on the roadway. That is the biggest thing we want to prevent there,” said Public Information Officer of NYDOT Region 6 Jordan Guerrain. Region 6 covers Steuben and Chemung Counties.

Guerrain also stressed that the plows can only travel at 35 miles per hour so give them space and the right of way to keep us as safe as possible.