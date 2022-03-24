ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 is having a major impact on the 2020 Census, according to a new report from Cornell University.

The findings show that nearly 400,000 New Yorkers left the state between April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021. New York City saw the biggest drop in net migration with roughly 337,000 people leaving the city. Census analysists and representatives say the declining population is partially a result of the pandemic.

“Especially in the beginning [when] people fled very dense cities and were looking for safer areas,” New York State Census Representative Jan Vink said.

Data also shows people across the Southern Tier are migrating. The region has seen a steady decline in population since 2010, but the pandemic fueled a sharp decrease.

““I think [it’s] population loss due to domestic migration,” Vink said. “More people [are] moving out of the Southern Tier, and it has to do with economic opportunities.”

According to the report, eight out of 10 regions on average also lost population between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. The only areas that saw a small uptick in population were the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions.

Overall, out of the 62 counties in the state, 42 lost population since the 2010 census, making New York number three in the list of top 10 states people are leaving, according to a study by United Van Lines.