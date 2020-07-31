Andover CSD proposes hybrid reopening plan

ANDOVER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Andover CSD has submitted a plan that places students in four “cohorts” for a hybrid reopening.

Two groups of students will alternate weekly between in-school and hybrid learning. Students can opt for a full-online learning experience, and special needs students will report to school daily.

The district’s full 26-page plan can be viewed below:

